John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee cast in Nikkhil Advani's thriller directed by Milap Zaveri

Writer-director Milap Zaveri has been roped in to direct Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming action-packed, dark thriller which will star two of Bollywood's versatile actors — John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee, reports Ahmedabad Mirror.

“It’s a very tight script which revolves around a cop and a murderer. I can’t reveal who between the two is playing what but they are both very powerful characters and a dark thriller is a genre I haven’t explored before. We are looking forward to the shoot (sic),” revealed Advani to the tabloid.

Putting aside the comic caper genre, Milap will be trying his luck in the suspense thriller genre. “Milap was keen to reinvent his body of work. He has recently directed a short film titled Raakh and wanted to make another film in the same space of a dark thriller. So he met John who loved the script and wanted to know who the producer was. Milap told him that he is close to me and would speak to me about it,” added Advani.

This will not be the first time Manoj and John will share the screen together. In the past, they have worked together in Sanjay Gupta’s 2013 biographical crime-drama Shootout At Wadala. Interestingly, Milap had written the dialogue for this movie.

John Abraham currently awaits the release of his upcoming movie Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee last appeared in Rukh. His next film is Aiyaary, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role and is directed by Neeraj Pandey. It will hit the screens in February, next year.