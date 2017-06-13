Jai Baba Bank Chor: Riteish Deshmukh is more ridiculous than Uday Chopra in this Dhoom rip-off

The promotional strategy of Bumpy's upcoming heist comedy Bank Chor has consciously followed the art of self deprecation. From its lead actor Riteish Deshmukh asking journalists to roast him to the makers encouraging spoofs of the trailer on social media, the film admittedly does not take itself seriously.

Its newest song, 'Jai Baba Bank Chor', follows a different path. It glorifies the titular character, Baba Bank Chor, played by Riteish Deshmukh. It is all praise for the protagonist but at the same time, also makes fun of an immensely popular action trilogy from the same production house - Dhoom.

The makers defend the tacky Photoshopping and unwarranted use of footage, from Sanjay Gadhvi's 2004 film Dhoom, his 2006 film Dhoom 2 and Vijay Krishna Acharya's 2013 film Dhoom 3, by claiming that Baba Bank Chor is attempting to 'steal the spotlight' from the Dhoom stars since he plays a 'chor' or thief in the film.

As lame as the explanation by the makers is, it does not match up to the quality of this video.

In the process of making this utterly ridiculous video, the production house has not continued its self deprecating ways, this time rather unintentionally, but also soiled one of its most successful brands in Dhoom.

Bank Chor also stars Vivek Oberoi, Rhea Chakraborty and Sahil Vaid. It is produced by Ashish Patil's Y Films. It is slated to release on 16 June.