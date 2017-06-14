Jagga Jasoos to have sequel; Ranbir Kapoor reveals plot idea involving his character's grandchildren

After being mired in controversy and several parts being reshot, thus lengthening the post-production process, the release of Jagga Jasoos was much delayed. Finally, it was declared that the film will be released on 14 July in one of the latest posters.

Now, it has been revealed that the film will have a sequel, and that Ranbir Kapoor and director Anurag Basu already have a basic concept in mind. "When we planned Jagga Jasoos, we already thought of making its sequel. In this movie I am searching for my father, and the way this movie is made, I am sure my grandchildren are going to be searching for me in the sequel," said Ranbir, as quoted by DNA.

Jagga Jasoos marks the debut of Ranbir Kapoor as a producer, and he has revealed that it will be his last attempt at producing individually.

Speaking to Mid-Day, the actor said, "I have realised it's not my cup of tea. This [Jagga Jasoos] is my first and last film as a producer. I am happy being an actor. I am lazy and don't think I am cut out to be a filmmaker. I am glad, though, that I have been credited as producer for Jagga Jasoos."

He described the film as a family entertainer that children will enjoy, adding that it had a father-son story. It will see him and Katrina Kaif play detectives, in search for Ranbir's father. The film is a musical adventure comedy, and is the first collaboration between Anurag Basu and Katrina Kaif.

Jagga Jasoos has a total of 29 songs composed by Pritam, two of which has already been released — 'Galti Se Mistake' and 'Ullu Ka Pattha'. It also stars Sayani Gupta, Saswata Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla and Karan Wahi.