You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Jagga Jasoos to have sequel; Ranbir Kapoor reveals plot idea involving his character's grandchildren

Jagga Jasoos to have sequel; Ranbir Kapoor reveals plot idea involving his character's grandchildren

EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 14 2017 10:40:35 IST

After being mired in controversy and several parts being reshot, thus lengthening the post-production process, the release of Jagga Jasoos was much delayed. Finally, it was declared that the film will be released on 14 July in one of the latest posters.

A still from Jagga Jasoos. Image from Facebook

A still from Jagga Jasoos. Image from Facebook

Now, it has been revealed that the film will have a sequel, and that Ranbir Kapoor and director Anurag Basu already have a basic concept in mind. "When we planned Jagga Jasoos, we already thought of making its sequel. In this movie I am searching for my father, and the way this movie is made, I am sure my grandchildren are going to be searching for me in the sequel," said Ranbir, as quoted by DNA.

Jagga Jasoos marks the debut of Ranbir Kapoor as a producer, and he has revealed that it will be his last attempt at producing individually.

Speaking to Mid-Day, the actor said, "I have realised it's not my cup of tea. This [Jagga Jasoos] is my first and last film as a producer. I am happy being an actor. I am lazy and don't think I am cut out to be a filmmaker. I am glad, though, that I have been credited as producer for Jagga Jasoos."

He described the film as a family entertainer that children will enjoy, adding that it had a father-son story. It will see him and Katrina Kaif play detectives, in search for Ranbir's father. The film is a musical adventure comedy, and is the first collaboration between Anurag Basu and Katrina Kaif.

Jagga Jasoos has a total of 29 songs composed by Pritam, two of which has already been released — 'Galti Se Mistake' and 'Ullu Ka Pattha'. It also stars Sayani Gupta, Saswata Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla and Karan Wahi.


Published Date: Jun 14, 2017 10:40 am | Updated Date: Jun 14, 2017 10:40 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 14ENG Vs PAK
2Jun 15BAN Vs IND
3Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores