Jagga Jasoos song 'Ulla Ka Pattha': This quirky song hooks you with its vocal acrobatics

It was earlier reported that Pritam has composed 29 songs for Anurag Basu's upcoming action comedy adventure film Jagga Jasoos. The first of those songs is now out, which makes us hope that the other 28 are also as equally well etched and visually compelling to look at.

'Ullu Ka Pattha' deserves full marks for its music. While Pritam has kept it simple with basic musical instruments, he adorns it with vocal acrobatics peppered all over it. The additional vocals incorporated in a unique EDM fashion are what makes this song stand out.

The main vocals by Arijit Singh and Nikita Gandhi complete each other. While Singh dominates the song with his raw yet textured voice, Nikita Gandhi lends good support with her voice that lends finesse to the song and polishes the rawness of Singh's voice.

Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics follow the done to death school of falling prey to love and then blaming your heart for it. However, his words do not come across as that cheesy since their simplicity is countered by the quirkiness of the music. There are junctures when Bhattacharya gets overindulgent. For example, 'Sangamarmar ka bangla banata hai, dil Akbar ka pota hai'. It sounds weird but you marvel its beauty when its context sinks in.

Even the visuals command your attention equally. Firstly, the fact that the lead couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, are wearing glasses is a thumbs up. To have two immensely good actors and put them in completely non-glamorous avatars and still make them look cool is a job well done. Kudos to not only Kapoor and Kaif but also Basu and choreographer Shiamak Davar

Overall, this is the best product of the Arijit, Pritam and Bhattacharya's collaboration since Karan Johar's romantic drama from last year, Ae Dil Hai Muskhil.

Jagga Jasoos also stars Sayani Gupta, Saswata Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla and Karan Wahi. It is co-produced by Kapoor's Picture Shuru Entertainment, Disney India and Basu's Ishana Movies. It is slated to release on 14 July.