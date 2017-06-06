Jagga Jasoos: Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor shake a leg in Morocco in behind-the-scenes video

While fans await the release of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jagga Jasoos, Kaif has released a video which contains behind-the-scenes footage from the film's shoot of a song. In this song, the duo do a goofy dance in the streets of Morocco.

In one of the first few shots, Kaif can be seen making naughty faces at the camera and pretending to choke and punch Ranbir Kapoor. This behind-the-scenes video and its goofiness is reminiscent of the innocent songs in Barfi, such as 'Main Kya Karoon' and 'Aashiyan'. Barfi was also a project where Kapoor and Anurag Basu collaborated.

Recently, the first song of the film 'Ulla Ka Pattha' was released, and it has been praised for its music and vocal acrobatics. Reportedly, the film has 28 songs composed by Pritam.

Mired in controversy regarding its release date, it has finally been announced that Jagga Jasoos is slated to release on 14 July, 2017. This date was announced in the latest poster of the film, where Kapoor and Kaif can be seen atop a raft passing through a mysterious-looking cave.

Previously, the release was postponed because certain parts of the film had to be re-shot. The lead actors' breakup was also stated as being one of the reasons for the delay, but they have since rubbished such rumours.

This film is directed by Anurag Basu and produced by his company Ishana Movies and Kapoor's Picture Dekho Entertainment. It marks Kapoor's debut as a producer and the first time that Kaif has been directed by Basu. Also starring in this film are Sayani Gupta, Saswata Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla and Karan Wahi.

Watch the video here:

