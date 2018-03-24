Jacqueline Fernandez suffers minor eye injury on sets of Race 3 in Abu Dhabi, resumes shooting after treatment

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been shooting for high-intensity action sequences for her upcoming Race 3 in Abu Dhabi, has suffered an eye injury.

According to reports, she was immediately rushed to the hospital owing to the sensitivity of the body part. After receiving primary treatment at the hospital, she was discharged.

Jacqueline returned to the sets soon after her visit to the hospital to continue her scheduled scene. Producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed the news and told IANS, "Yes, it was a minor injury. Jacqueline is hurt above the eye while playing squash. She is better now and has resumed shooting."

Jacqueline has been shooting for action sequences in Abu Dhabi since the last week. The scenes demand the actress to perform a stylised action and Mix Martial Art techniques involving a lot of kicks and punches. She has been prepping for two hours daily to master her action moves.

The film Race 3 stars an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, and directed by Remo D'souza, Race 3 will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

Published Date: Mar 24, 2018 10:08 AM | Updated Date: Mar 24, 2018 10:08 AM