Jackky Bhagnani to star in social satire based on Rajesh Khanna's Anand

Jackky Bhagnani, who debuted in the industry with F.A.L.T.U in 2011, had almost disappeared after his film with Arshad Warsi, Welcome to Karachi in 2015. The actor is finally said to be returning to the showbiz, that too with a take on the cult, Rajesh Khanna starrer Anand.

Anand, which had a storyline of strong friendship having the strongest of two actors from Bollywood till date, Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, it would be really interesting to see if Jackky could match the expectations. The social satire has been titled Anandwaa.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Jackky's Anandwaa is being made as a comic satire where the characters will be fighting difficult life situations with much humor. The producer of the film, Prernaa Arora confirmed that their choice for the film is Jackky and the film will start rolling in February 2018. "Jackky was our first choice because we felt he would be able to portray the role of Anandwaa with sensitivity and the right comic timing. The project goes on the floors in February 2018," Prerna said to Mumbai Mirror.

Director Abir Sengupta, who has been involved with Anandwaa since the beginning, also said to the same publication, "I have written this script as homage to the classic Anand but it's in no way a remake. It's about a man who learns to make the most of his life."

Earlier, there were rumors of Abir approaching Rajkummar Rao for Jackky's role. But then Jackky soon came into the scene as reports claimed that he would be producing the film as well. The Youngisthan actor has completely denied the claims of producing the project. Jackky also denied any prior information about Rajkumar Rao being offered the film.

“I had no clue that Rajkummar Rao was earlier doing the role. I have made a conscious decision not to act in my home productions," Bollywood Hungama quotes Jackky as saying.