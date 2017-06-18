Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan's shoutout to Sejals around the world, watch video

Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal has been making waves ever since it was announced. The fact that Imtiaz Ali will be donning the director's cap for the film was enough to raise expectations with this film. Ali's previous ventures - Jab We Met (2007), Love Aajkal (2009), Rockstar (2011), Highway (2014), Tamasha (2015) have been able to connect with the youth from the word go.

This time with Bollywood Baadshah King Khan and Anushka Sharma being on board, the excitement levels among the audience have reached new heights. Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, this film will hit theatres on 4 August.

Hence, keeping up with the all around hullabaloo, the makers of the film decided to use creative promotional activities for the film. The first one, ever since the teaser got released, happens to be the #HarrySeekingSejal contest.

On 17 June, Shah Rukh Khan featured in a 1.12 minute video on YouTube where he was seen lip-syncing to one of the hit Punjabi pop songs - 'Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujrat Di'. He appears in his reel-form character Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry and says that the song is one of his most favourites and that he once wanted to be a singer.

For his aspiration's sake, he had even fled to Canada (he typically uses the Punjabi accent to call it "Canedda"). He then talks about Sejal (Anushka's character) where she appears in thought bubbles as GIF-type-movie stills. He says that whenever Harry meets Sejal, the ambience goes for a toss. (hinting to cupid arrows all around maybe?).

With that, he announces that he is looking for women around the world who are named Sejal. He asks the viewers to let him know the name of the city where maximum number of Sejals would be found. He says he would visit the city (and also his fans). Then the screen displays a mobile number to invite "Harry" to the city.

Here's the video:



This video also gave some hints to the story of the film — the Punjabi song which says that a Gujarati girl has stolen one's heart and the essential theme of the story - love transcending cultural boundaries in a foreign land (not always out of India). Two different types of individuals falling in love has been Ali's consistent theme in all his movies - starting from his debut Socha Na Tha (2005) to his latest Tamasha (2015).