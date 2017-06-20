Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trailer 3: More of SRK, Anushka Sharma's comic timing on display

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's new film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, has been making news right from the time it was announced.

First it was speculation over what the film would be called that had industry watchers agog — The Ring, Rehnuma and Raula were all considered at one point.

Then, Imtiaz Ali, SRK and Anushka revealed that the film would be called Jab Harry Met Sejal, along with some really fun posters that depicted the lead stars living it up in Europe.

During the India vs Pakistan final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the team also released a promotional video and song, along with 'mini trail 1' (short for theatrical trailer). That was followed up with 'mini trail 2' on Monday, 19 June 2017.

Both these 'mini trails' were based on one scene — a quirky interaction between Harry (SRK) and Sejal (Anushka), where they discuss his 'cheap' character, her legal expertise, indemnity bonds, and sex!

Now, 'mini trail 3' is out, and it displays more of the duo's zany chemistry:

We see Harry getting increasingly exasperated with Sejal, while she labels him a "character...A1."

Without much further ado, here's 'mini trail 3' from Jab Harry Met Sejal:

It was also marked by this Twitter exchange between SRK and Anushka: