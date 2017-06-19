Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trailer 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma talk indemnity bonds and sex

In the first mini trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan's character confesses that he is a tharki but Anushka Sharma's Sejal does not believe him. Now, the tables seemed to have turned, with Sejal telling Harry that if they end up having sex, he is absolved of all legal charges — all in a caricaturised Gujarati accent.

She hands him an indemnity bond, and he is visibly pleased. Sejal later says with much pride that she was able to create the bond because she has a degree in law. We see shots of the on-screen couple standing quite close together, so it is obvious that the terms of the bond will be met!

Shah Rukh Khan plays a tour guide in the film, but not much else is known about his character. This new trailer has given us some insight into Sejal, who is both assertive and unafraid of saying that she has sex — a refreshing trait for a female character in Bollywood.

The film chronicles the entertaining affair between a Punjabi tour guide and a Gujarati girl. The tagline of the movie is "What you seek is seeking you", which was also splashed across the posters that the actors shared on their social media accounts. It was shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Budapest, and marks the second time that Khan and Sharma will be seen together on the big screen after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

The name of the film was changed numerous times, and the one that was finally chosen is reminiscent of Harry Met Sally and director Imtiaz Ali's own Jab We Met.

Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on 4 August after its date was changed, to avoid a clash with Akshay Kumar-starer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Watch the mini trailer here:

