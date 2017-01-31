Iulia Vantur follows Stardust Awards, Kapil Sharma Show acts with Lakme Fashion Week walk

In January this year, Iulia Vantur finally stepped into the spotlight with the Colors Sansui Stardust Awards 2017.

Dressed in a figure-hugging red evening gown, Vantur — who worked as a TV presenter in Romania, before her rumoured relationship with Salman Khan and a quest for the arclights here, brought her to India — had presented an award to Karan Johar for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was escorted on stage not by her beau, but by Shah Rukh Khan.

Earlier that night, she had also performed on stage, to a single she has released with Himesh Reshammiya.

An appearance on The Kapil Sharma show followed.

Industry observered noted that Vantur, who had so far seemed content to be in the background at the Khan family's events, finally seemed ready to emerge into the spotlight.

And now Vantur has shown that her Kapil Sharma and Stardust acts were not a one-off.

She has been roped in to walk as the showstopper for a collection being showcased at the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017. Vantur is walking for the apparel brand Splash.

"It's the very first show for both, the brand and me, in India and it cannot get better than this," Vantur said, confirming her presence at LFW.

LFW will be held at the Reliance Jio Garden in Mumbai.

— With IANS inputs