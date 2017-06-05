You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Indu Sarkar poster released; Kirti Kulhari takes centrestage in Madhur Bhandarkar's film

Indu Sarkar poster released; Kirti Kulhari takes centrestage in Madhur Bhandarkar's film

EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 05 2017 12:59:11 IST

The first poster for Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming film has been released.

It depicts Kirti Kulhari, Anupam Kher and Tota Roy Chowdhury replacing the three lions in the Satyamev Jayate icon, as they tower above an image of the Parliament of India. In the foreground, we see an image of police clashing with rioters.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who plays Sanjay Gandhi in the film, is not seen in this poster.

indu sarkar

Bhandarkar had previously released a couple of looks from his film, including one of actress Kirti Kulhari in character:

Indu Sarkar is based on the Emergency declared by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.  The film will look at the events from 25 June 1975 until Emergency was withdrawn on 21 March 1977.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Bhandarkar said his intention was to acquaint the younger generation of filmgoers with the reality of Emergency. "I travelled back 42 years and the shoot was wrapped up in 41 days. The film talks about how freedom of expression and civil liberties were suppressed during the Emergency," Bhandarkar added.

Indu Sarkar is expected to release on 21 July 2017.


Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 12:59 pm | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 12:59 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
2Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
3Jun 7PAK Vs SA
4Jun 8IND Vs SL
5Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores