Indu Sarkar: Madhur Bhandarkar's film on 1975 Emergency to release on 28 July

National Award winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming movie Indu Sarkar has been locked for release on 28 July.

"The film is currently in post-production and we will release it on July 28," Bhandarkar told IANS.

Featuring Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles, the film set in 1970s when the Emergency was announced in India.

Supriya Vinod will be playing Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen playing Sanjay Gandhi in the film.

Some initial sneak peeks into the movie showcased how Neil and Kirti's looks resemble that of the late Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. Music composers Bappi Lahiri and Anu Malik have also collaborated for the first time to give music to the film.

Kulhari was last seen in the courtroom drama Pink while Neil Nitin Mukesh was seen in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Bhandarkar has helmed movies like Chandni Bar, Page 3 and Fashion in the past. His movie Traffic Signal fetched him the coveted National Award from for best director. He was also awarded a Padma Shri in 2016.