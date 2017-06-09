Imtiaz Ali's Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer is called Jab Harry Met Sejal: See the first look

Imtiaz Ali's film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma has gone through more name changes than a stylista at a fashion week.

First it was The Ring, then a toss up between the rather unusual Rehnuma and Raula.

But finally, Imtiaz has settled on a title, and it's Jab Harry Met Sejal. The tag line for the film is: 'What you seek...is seeking you.'

The posters for the film were released on Thursday night, 8 June 2017, and they seem to indicate a carefree, playful spirit. They depict Shah Rukh and Anushka traipsing around Europe, much as Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone did in Tamasha.

Apart from the posters and title, the other major bit of news connected to the film is its release date. It has now been confirmed for a 4 August 2017 release (in time for Raksha Bandhan) — avoiding a clash with Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which releases over the Independence Day weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news in a series of tweets, pointing out that its new release date would give Jab Harry Met Sejal the advantage of two holiday weekends at the box office: