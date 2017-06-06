Hrithik Roshan to play Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar in Vikas Bahl's next

Hrithik Roshan, who impressed the audience with his last home production Kaabil, opposite Yami Gautam is going to play Anand Kumar, the famed mathematician from Patna. The film will be directed by Vikas Bahl, according to Mumbai Mirror.

Kumar runs the well-known program Super 30 which prepares Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants to crack the prestigious institute. The film is tentatively titled Super 30 as per pinkvilla.com Apart from being a mathematician, Kumar also writes for international mathematical journals and magazines.

The Patna-based mathematician started the training program to help the economically backward crack the examination. His coaching institute, Ramanujan School of Mathematics, conducts an entrance examination every year and the top 30 candidates make it to his institute. The students are provided accommodation for a year, as well.

Roshan is currently headed to the United States for a week-long trip with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. He is expected to begin prepping for the film as soon as he is back. This film will be Roshan's first biopic. Mumbai Mirror reports that Roshan was reading various scripts after Kaabil, but he took out his time to give this film extra attention and eventually came on board. Bahl, who has helmed films like Queen and Chillar Party in the past, has apparently been engaged in a prolonged research for the film.

Kumar was reluctant about having a film made on his life, but has given the nod to Bahl's venutre, reports pinkvilla.com.