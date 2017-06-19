Hrithik Roshan to play kabaddi player in Ronnie Screwvala's next film?

After reports of being cast in a film where he will play a mathematician emerged, it has now been revealed that Hrithik Roshan may be seen essaying the role of a kabaddi player in an upcoming project.

DNA reports that there are speculations about this project, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, who also owns the Mumbai team of the Pro-Kabaddi league. Roshan has allegedly given the film a nod, but other details, such as whether the film will be a biopic, are not known yet.

Sports films seem to be the fad in Bollywood now, with Farhan Akhtar playing a boxer in his next, Akshay Kumar essaying the role of a hockey captain in Gold, and Salman Khan and Aamir Khan enjoying the success of Sultan and Dangal respectively.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil, where his performance in the film was appreciated. His upcoming project, where he plays famed mathematician Anand Kumar, will be directed by Vikas Bahl. It is his first biopic, and it has been tentatively titled Super 30. This is a reference to well-known program that Kumar runs, which trains aspirants to crack the entrance test of the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Recently, he actor also spoke about the possibility of Krissh 4 being made. "My father has just got the seed of the project. We need to sit down, work out and develop the script. That will take time. I have liked the idea that my dad told me about. So let’s see,” he said to DNA.

It has also been reported that Roshan was being considered to play Rambo in the Indian remake of the film, but that the actor had turned down the offer. Director Siddharth Anand said that Roshan would have been great as the titular character, but decided not to pursue it because he did not want to do another remake after Bang Bang. The film now stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role.