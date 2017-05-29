Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan accused of encroaching on government land for Khandala estate

Kiran Gaikwad, former Congress President of Khandala area, has alleged that the recently acquired estate of Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Rohsn has usurped parts of government land.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Gaikwad recently filed a Right To Information (RTI) query that revealed that 504 square meters of the 15,000 square meter land acquired by the Roshans belongs to the Maharashtra state government. Also, another plot within their marked land is reserved for a burial ground.

The report quotes Gaikwad as saying, "Both the land parcels are located within the Roshans' plot. I accessed all documents pertaining to the plots in and around the one recently bought by Sunder Bhawar Holiday Homes (company owned by the Roshans), and was stunned to find that two government plots have been usurped by the company while demarcating and getting a boundary wall sanctioned around their area."

He also alleged that a government primary school and a couple of shrines were hurriedly demolished recently and around 30 families were relocated. He has asked the Lonavla Municipal Council to take back the two plots usurped by the Roshans.

The report also quotes Shakir Shaikh, official spokesperson of Sunder Bhawar Holiday Homes, as saying, "We completed the legal formalities and started building the compound wall.There has been no violation. If government plots were merged with ours, why didn't the authority claim it? There was a mention of open space reservation but it belongs to our client."

He also added that he will seek an appointment with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to sort out the issue. Sachin Pawar, Lonavala Municipal Chief Executive Officer, assured that he will scan the documents in possession of the Roshans, including a no-objection certificate by the MSRDC, but will not comment further as he is busy preparing for Fadnavis' visit to the area next week.