Hrithik Roshan may star in another superhero film; Rohit Dhawan will direct the sci-fi drama

Director Rohit Dhawan has endured a quiet year with no film release but he is now reportedly working on a sci-fi movie script which will hit the floors next year.

DNA reports that Dhawan’s next film will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala but the interesting part is it will not feature his younger brother Varun Dhawan. Hrithik Roshan may play the lead role in this film.

The same report states that Rohit has already developed the first draft of the script. Once the final script is in place, Hrithik will work out the modalities and sign on the dotted line. As of now, he has okayed it verbally.

Rohit is known for his love for stories based on bromance. But this time, he is stepping into a completely different genre. After Krrish, this will be yet another sci-fi flick for Hrithik, but it is not similar to his Krrish avatar.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s next, Super 30 is all set to make a mark in his career. For the first time ever, the actor will play a teacher. It is a biographical-drama featuring the superstar as the real-life math wizard Anand Kumar. His last film was Kaabil opposite Yami Gautam.

The DNA report states that Hrithik begins Super 30 now. Then, he will move on to Siddharth Anand’s film, which also features Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He starts shooting for it around April next year and will wrap it up by October end. Rohit’s movie will happen simultaneously as the makers want to release it in 2019.