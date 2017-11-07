Housefull 4 to feature stars from previous three films in franchise, confirms Sajid Nadiadwala

The fourth installment of the Housefull franchise is all set to release on Diwali 2019. The producer of the film, Sajid Nadiadwala, will reunite with director Sajid Khan and the expectations from this comedy ensemble are only soaring higher.

The Quint reports that Nadiadwala has confirmed that the whole cast of all three previous Housefull installments will be roped in for this gala comedy. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Chunky Pandey, Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

“Yes, that’s right, we intend to bring back the entire cast from the earlier Housefull films. Of course, Jia Khan is no longer with us. God bless her soul. But all the rest are on," he said, as per the same report.

The same report quotes him as saying "I just thought we’ve seen so many serious intense romantic films on the theme of reincarnation, you know Madhumati, Karz etc… Why not a funny take on punar-janam (reincarnation)? That was my idea. I shared it with my story writers. I thought they would take at least a year or two to crack it. But they came up with a terrific plot within no time. So yeah, here we are all set to do a rip-roaring take on reincarnation."

The same report states that the next installment of Housefull is going to be an expensive affair with larger than life looks of the actors and historical sets. Nadiadwala has also claimed that Housefull 4 will be the most expensive comedy-drama ever from his production house.

“We are looking ahead at making the most expensive comedy ever to come from our production house. Housefull 4 will be set in two time zones. One will be in the current times. The other will be set in Baahubali era where all the characters will get into costumes," he said. The same report Akshay Kumar will be seen taking up a warrior avatar for the film.