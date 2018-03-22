Housefull 4: Kriti Sanon joins Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol in Sajid Khan's madcap comedy

Kriti Sanon had begun her journey with Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti four years ago and next year, she will join the gang of Housefull 4, another Nadiadwala film. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress will be seen in the comedy franchise's fourth installment.

Kriti confirmed her upcoming journey with team Housefull and said to DNA, "Joining the cast of Housefull 4 is like coming back home. My journey started with Sajid sir in Heropanti. Since then, he has always been there for me and has guided me. I can’t wait to work with him again and that too, in the super-successful Housefull franchise!"

Housefull 4, which will be the first ever Indian comedy to release in 3D, is being helmed by Sajid Khan. The cast of the film reportedly also includes Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Boman Irani, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Pandey, Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Khan is planning a reincarnation theme for the film and it will interesting to see which role Kriti essays. The director wanted a funny take on punar janm. The film is slated to release on Diwali 2019.

Published Date: Mar 22, 2018 12:02 PM | Updated Date: Mar 22, 2018 12:02 PM