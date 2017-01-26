Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab - MSG Lionheart - 2 trailer: Gurmeet Ram Rahim pretends to be patriotic

At the end of MSG: The Warrior — Lion Heart (We're not even going to bother giving you a spoiler alert for this rubbish), aliens attack earth and it is up to the Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan's character to save the day.

At some point of time during the credits, the name of the next movie is announced and it should be obvious and logical that it continues the storyline of MSG: The Warrior — Lion Heart.

But looking for logic in MSG movies is like trying to find some profound knowledge in Kamaal R Khan's 'movie reviews'.

Insan, the head of Dera Sacha Sauda and wannabe rockstar, has now come out with the trailer of the latest nightmare for all film critics, which is called Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab - MSG Lionheart - 2. And of course, instead of being based on those aliens who attacked earth in the last movie, the movie is based on the surgical strikes which the Indian Army conducted against terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-based Kashmir last year.

And the trailer is everything you expect it to be: An overdose of bright and shiny colours, cringe-inducing ridiculous gadgets, pathetic stunts and the attempt to convince people that Insan's character is the next messiah.

Apart from these usual MSG traits though, the trailer is full of three other things: Hyper-nationalism, hyper-nationalism and (you guessed it) hyper-nationalism.

The trailer also has villainous characters who resemble Jamat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed and Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

And Insan's character, who controls a helicopter with a device that very clearly looks like a console game controller, is obviously the only man who can save us.

Propaganda, thy name is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan.

You can watch the trailer (and learn how to withstand torture) here: