Haseena Parkar new song 'Tere Bina' explores love life of Shraddha Kapoor's titular character

'Tere Bina' from Apurva Lakhia's upcoming crime biopic Haseena Parkar explores the love life of the titular character, played by Shraddha Kapoor. Arijit Singh and Priya Saraiya's vocals on Sachin-Jigar's music serenade the visuals of Haseena's blossoming romance with her husband, played by Ankur Bhatia.

Amidst multiple delays of the release of the film, the makers finally decided to unveil the first song of the film. Haseena Parkar was initially scheduled to release on 14 July but its release was pushed in order to avoid a clash with Anurag Basu's action comedy adventure Jagga Jasoos.

The release date was moved to 18 August, only to be pushed further ahead, in an attempt to avert clash with Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi. The new release date was 8 September but the makers decided to postpone it to 22 September as they wanted to avoid a clash with a film of the same genre - Ashim Ahluwalia's crime biopic Daddy.

Now that the film is set to clash with Omung Kumar's revenge saga Bhoomi, there are speculations that the film release will be delayed again. However, there is no official word out on the same.

Haseena Parkar also stars Siddhanth Kapoor and is produced by Nahid Khan's Swiss Entertainment. It is based on the life of notorious criminal Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar.