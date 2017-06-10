Haseena: New photo from Shraddha Kapoor-starrer depicts romantic angle in biopic

Shraddha Kapoor, riding high on the success of her film Half Girlfriend opposite Arjun Kapoor, is now hard at work on the upcoming biopic Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai, based on the life of Haseena Parkar, sister of the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

This film also stars Siddhanth Kapoor, her brother, as Dawood, and actor Ankur Bhatia as the romantic lead opposite Shraddha. Bhatia essays the role of Ibrahim, a close friend of Dawood's family.

Mumbai Mirror, in one of its reports, published a picture of Shraddha and Ankur in a romantic scene. The scene was reportedly shot sometime during February end at Essel studio in Mumbai. Ankur Bhatia, speaking to Mumbai Mirror about the scene, said, “This is the beginning of Haseena and Ibrahim’s love story. It’s a nice scene where they come close for the first time, their first step to becoming partners for life, from strangers.”

The newspaper's report also said that the final schedule of the film was completed in Pune recently. A courtroom scene was shot where the city's Deccan College was converted into a court.

According to a report by Times of India, Shraddha Kapoor recently shared another image from the film, which depicted her in two absolutely different avatars. One is that of the younger Haseena who is just making her way into the big bad world of crime. The second is of the mature Haseena, who is now a force to reckon with. Kapoor has apparently been able to look that way using prosthetics, body suits and a lot of make-up, adds the report.

The film is being directed by Apoorva Lakhia.