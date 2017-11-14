Harshvardhan Kapoor, Vikramaditya Motwane's film Bhavesh Joshi to release on 25 May, 2018

Mirzya star Harshvardhan Kapoor starring Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial venture tentatively titled Bhavesh Joshi is set for a 25 May 2018 release, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The young actor had created enough interest with his debut in Mirzya and landed an interesting project with the Lootera director and Queen co-producer Motwane.

According to the report, Motwane said, “The story explores love, friendship, anger and heroism and its relevance in today's times. It's been with me for a very long time and I'm delighted at the way it's turned out. The action sequences are awesome and I can't wait for the audience to see it."

The film is said to be the story of a young man’s quest for revenge and the discovery that he is destined for much bigger things. The film is co-written by Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, and Abhay Koranne.

The Phantom Films production is also bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and Eros International. The Mumbai Mirror report quotes Shibashish Sarkar, COO Reliance Entertainment, saying, "We are happy to collaborate with Phantom Films for this film which will resonate with public at large in a unique way. Vikramaditya Motwane's films have always attained great critical acclaim and we are confident that this film will not only attain the acclaim but will be successful at the box office." Sunil Lulla, MD Eros International added that the film is a mass entertainer and they are looking forward to creating a new milestone, as stated in the same report.

The film's music is composed Amit Trivedi and lyrics are penned by Amit Bhattacharya, a team that has worked with Motwane on his previous two films, Lootera and Udaan. The film cast also includes Nishikant Kamat, Priyanshu Painyuli and Ashish Verma.