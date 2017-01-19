Harshvardhan Kapoor is not happy that Diljit Dosanjh won the Filmfare debut award

The Filmfare Awards have been making waves ever since the event took place this past weekend, though also for a couple of different reasons. The first one was when music composer Amaal Malik questioned the rationale behind not nominating several brilliant performances of last year in various categories. Now, after the event has wrapped up, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor has also questioned the working of the award show.

The Indian Express quotes him as saying that he does not know whether the winners are adjudged by the jury or popular voting at Filmfare, but he has a contention with not winning the Filmfare Award for the Most Promising Debut (Male).

The second-generation actor, who made his debut with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's romantic saga Mirzya, expressed his disappointment in Filmfare for giving the award to an experienced actor from another industry who happened to do his first Hindi film last year.

Diljit Dosanjh, who bagged the award for Abhishek Kapoor's Udta Punjab, has starred in a dozen Punjabi films in the past. He made his screen debut in 2011 with The Lion of Punjab and has won multiple awards and accolades ever since.

The same report quotes him as stating the hypothetical situation in which Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio makes his Hindi film debut. Naturally, the Academy Award winner will go on to win the Most Promising Debut award, going by the parameters of Filmfare.

While Harshvardhan makes a valid point, Mid-Day also quotes him saying that his sister Sonam Kapoor should have won the Best Actress in a Leading Role in the popular category, rather than the Critics' Choice category.

He argues that Ram Madhvani's Neerja, in which Sonam essayed the titular role, was the highest female-oriented grosser of the year which stands testimony to its supreme popularity. The Best Actress Award in the popular category was bagged by Alia Bhatt for playing a Bihari migrant in Udta Punjab.