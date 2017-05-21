Half Girlfriend, Hindi Medium box office report: Irrfan-starrer, Arjun, Shraddha's film shows growth on day 2

This Friday saw the release of Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium, both of which majorly revolve around the theme of linguistic chauvinism. While one boasted of two young stars in a bubblegum romance based on a bestseller, the other addressed a more pertinent issue of corruption in schools.

However, probably owing to the star power of its lead actors, the bubblegum romance Half Girlfriend has performed far better than Hindi Medium. Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the box office performances of both films.

#HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr. Total: ₹ 20.90 cr. India biz.

Growth on Sat: 3.51% — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2017

#HindiMedium Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 7.06 cr. India biz. Growth on Sat: 51.25%... EXCELLENT GROWTH! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2017

Half Girlfriend earned Rs 10.27 crore on its opening day and performed steadily on Saturday as well, making Rs 10.63 crores. This means that the Mohit Suri film has made Rs 20.90 crores in total. Hindi Medium, on the other hand, has earned Rs 7.06 crore, which is a 51% growth from its opening day collections of Rs 2.81 crore.

Half Girlfriend, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor is based on the Chetan Bhagat novel of the same name. It has received largely negative reviews, with most critics calling it barely palatable.

Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles, is the story of a Hindi-speaking couple who struggles to find an English medium school which will accept daughter. Though criticised for its ending, the film has received comparatively better reviews than Half Girlfriend.​