Ram Rahim verdict reportedly causes Alia Bhatt and cast of Raazi to hole up in Patiala hotel

The Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh verdict has taken the states of Punjab and Haryana by storm. A curfew has been imposed in the states restricting movement of civilians amidst the risk of widespread riots.

The cast and crew of Meghna Gulzar's upcoming espionage thriller Raazi, including the lead actress Alia Bhatt, are also reportedly confined to a hotel in Patiala, where they were shooting for the film. NDTVreports that the team were scheduled to shoot in Patiala till 10 September before moving to Chandigarh for the next schedule.

However, the shoot scheduled to take place over the weekend was called off after the verdict of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh came out. In order to avoid any untoward incident to the cast and the crew, the makers decided to postpone the shoot indefinitely.

Mid-Dayreports that since mobile networks were jammed during the tense situation, lack of communication was also a major hurdle in shooting the film. The same report states that the cast and crew of the film are likely to stay put at the Patiala hotel at least till 28 August, when the quantum of punishment is announced in Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's rape case.

Raazi also stars Vicky Kaushal and Amruta Khanvilkar. It is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. It is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures. It is slated to release on 11 May, 2018.