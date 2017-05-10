Guest iin London trailer: Paresh Rawal's hilarious act brings back horrors of an unwelcome guest

Don't we all remember the mad comedy of Ashwini Dhir's 2010 film Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? Well, its sequel is on its way to tickle your funny bone yet again.

The trailer of Dhir's Guest iin London is full of new characters and new locales yet the very essence of the unwarranted arrival of guests remains the same. The credit for that majorly goes to Paresh Rawal, who reprises his role of chachaji, the bin bulaye mehman in the sequel. His antics, quirks and expressions are as hilarious as they were in the first part.

However, Devgn and Konkona Sen Sharma have been replaced by the young pair of Kartik Aaryan and Kirti Kharbanda. Going by the trailer, Aaryan fits well into the shoes of an annoyed yet hesitant host. Kharbanda adds to the madness with her over the top yet believable acting. She plays Aryan's nagging wife who packs up her suitcase at the drop of a hat.

In another noteworthy addition, veteran actor Tanvi Azmi joins the cast as a Punjabi wife to Rawal's character. Though she has already proved her mettle in films like Prakash Jha's 2011 film Aarakshan, Ayan Mukerji's 2013 romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 period drama Bajirao Mastani, her act in Guest iin London seems to be her first comic one in recent times. From the bits we see in the trailer, she seems to have nailed it.

Sanjay Mishra is also in the film as the friendly neighbour who climbs the boundary wall to enter Aaryan's house. He is good as usual but his part in the trailer is marred by a jingoistic comment from Rawal's character.

Guest iin London is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is slated to release on 16 June.