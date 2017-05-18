You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Gossip Guy 15: Father-son duo Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan on films and fashion unbuttoned

Gossip Guy 15: Father-son duo Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan on films and fashion unbuttoned

EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 18 2017 16:55:43 IST

In the latest episode of Gossip Guy, the host Renil Abraham catches hold of the father son duo - Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Since Anil's daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor launched their clothing line Rheson recently, the senior actor talks about his entire family is passionate about films but are branded as fashionistas by the media. "But I do not advise them to rectify that. Do not go all out there to prove otherwise," says Anil, who claims he is referred more as a star than an actor today.

Renil also has the father and the son compete with each other in an interesting game - the one who unbuttons the maximum number of shirts within a stipulated time period wins the game. So who wins? Anil or Harshvardhan? Watch the episode to find out.


Published Date: May 18, 2017 04:55 pm | Updated Date: May 18, 2017 04:55 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 19MI Vs KKR
2May 21RPS Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores