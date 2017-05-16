Golmaal Again: South Indian music composer SS Thaman to make Hindi film debut with Rohit Shetty's comedy

Mumbai: Well-known southern composer SS Thaman on Monday said he will be making his Hindi film debut with Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, the fourth part in the popular franchise.

"My Bollywood debut with my dear director Rohit Shetty, the man of the masses. It's for Golmaal 4," Thaman tweeted.

Having started his career as a composer with the 2008 Tamil film Sindhanai Sei, he established himself as one of the successful composers in Telugu filmdom.

He has hit Telugu films such as Kick, Kandireega, Dookudu, Businessman and Sarrainodu to his credit. In Tamil, he has worked on films such as Vallinam, Damaal Dumeel, Vaalu and Sivalinga.

With already over 50 films to his credit, he is currently working on nearly half a dozen projects.

Golmaal Again stars Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tabu and Prakash Raj play key roles. The film is gearing up for a Diwali release this year.