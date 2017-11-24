Fukrey Returns: Pulkit Samrat, Priya Anand turn up the romance in Ishq De Fanniyar

At the very start of Fukrey Returns' song 'Ishq De Fanniyar', Pulkit Samrat's character says that it has been a while since Priya Anand said that she loved him. She gives him a peck on the cheek, and then onward, we are transported into their cosy little world of romance.

The video of the song has a sweet, intimate feel, whether it is shots of the on-screen couple on a date or just sitting in a room decorated with lights, and Samrat and Anand's chemistry adds to this effect.

Jyotica Tangri's voice is a welcome change from the usual saccharine tone of female playback singers, but sadly the music and lyrics don't offer anything new, especially not in comparison to 'Ambarsariya' from the first Fukrey film.

Fukrey Returns, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, will see Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha reprise their roles in this second comedy film. The two new additions to the cast are Vishakha Singh and Priya Anand.

The film is due for release on 15 December and is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Two other songs from the film — 'Peh Gaya Khalara' and 'Mehbooba' — have been released, but none so far have featured Richa Chadha's Bholi Punjaban persona.