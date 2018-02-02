Forged Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug farmhouse documents on his say-so, former associate claims

The former director of Shah Rukh Khan's Deja Vu Farms Pvt Ltd, located at Alibaug, has confessed to the Income Tax (IT) department that the star instructed him to forge documents of the property.

TV reports state Moreshwar Ajgaonkar, who was the director of Deja Vu Farms Pvt Ltd, has given a statement to the IT department that SRK asked him to forge the documents of the Alibaug property.

On Monday, the IT department provisionally attached Deja Vu Farms Pvt Ltd located at Alibaug, a beach town near Mumbai. The attachment notice was issued under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act (PBPT) in December.

Shah Rukh Khan had initially purchased the property as agricultural land for farming, but the actor ended up turning it into a farmhouse for his personal use.

“The said transaction falls under the definition of benami transaction as per the Section 2 (9) of the PBPT Act, where Deja Vu Farms has acted as benamidar for the ultimate benefits of Shah Rukh Khan. Thus, the actor is a beneficiary for the said under the prescribed law,” said an IT investigation report according to Business Standard.

Shah Rukh Khan's Deja Vu Farms is worth Rs 146.7 million, but its market price is up to five times that amount, an IT official informed Business Standard. Khan's farmhouse is a luxury property, and is spread over an area of 19,960 sq meters. The farmhouse is equipped with amenities such as a swimming pool, a beach, and private helipad.

