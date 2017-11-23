Firangi: Latest track 'Gulbadan' is a new age mujra featuring Swedish-Iranian actress Maryam Zakaria

More of an item song, too less of a mujra — yes, that is what Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi's new song 'Gulbadan' looks like.

'Gulabadan' is the newest and fifth song from the film which was released on Wednesday. The song has been picturised in the backdrop of a courtesan house and has Maryam Zakaria singing and dancing. Mariyam a Swedish-Iranian actress, who has done a few projects in south, could be spotted trying too hard in the song but unfortunately fails to hold the viewer for more than a minute.

The 'Munni Badnaam' singer Mamta Sharma has lent her voice to the song. While the music is composed by Jatinder Shah, the lyrics have been written by Ashraf Ali. The song has been choreographed by Krishna Bhardwaj.

Firangi, being Kapil Sharma's second movie, has a lot to do with his acting career in the industry in future. While his first film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon came and went away silently from the theatres, Firangi's success will determine a lot of things on Kapil's career front. Experts believe, since Kapil has been a part of several controversies this year, he may do away with all the dark patches after a good opening of his film.

Firangi is slated to release on 1 December.