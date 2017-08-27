FIR filed against Rishi Kapoor by NGO for allegedly posting offensive picture of minor

Rishi Kapoor is known to make controversial statements on Twitter, whether it is about politics or anything film related. He is also known to lambast people openly, as well as threaten trolls who abuse him.

It now emerges that an FIR has been filed against the actor for allegedly sharing pornographic material on social media. Afroz Malik, head of the Jai Ho Foundation has filed an FIR on 26 August, reportsInternational Business Times.

"We would request you to immediately register an FIR against actor Rishi Kapoor under relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and IT Act for posting indecent, nude and vulgar picture of a minor child on his Twitter account @chintskap," he said.

Jai Ho Foundation approached BMC Commissioner demanding #VandeMataram not to be made compulsory in BMC schools.@AdilKhatri12pic.twitter.com/MJbRtbc6B0 — Afroz Malik (@afrozmalikS) August 17, 2017

After news of the photograph and the FIR spread, the actor reportedly deleted it. Reports state that it was of a young boy who was photographed naked, and the picture was taken from behind. Adil Khatri, secretary of Jai Ho Foundation and an advocate, has filed the FIR. Speaking to SpotBoyE, he said, "We have filed a complaint with Mumbai Police Commissioner, Mumbai Cyber Cell and Ministry of Woman and Child Development against actor Rishi Kapoor for posting nude and pornographic image of a child on his Twitter account @chintskap." He further added that the picture is offensive because the child in question is naked and a headphone is "stuck to his private parts". He also stated that Kapoor's reach on social media (he has 2.6 million followers on Twitter alone) had contributed to the issue, as the tweet was 66 times and had more than 476 likes at the time when the complaint was filed. The FIR has been filed at the Cyber Police Police Station of Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East. Jai Ho is an NGO based in Maharashtra, and it is reportedly registered under the state's Women and Child Development Department. Hindustan Timesreports that the actor has shared another tweet which is problematic and offensive. In it, a boy child can be seen groping a girl child.