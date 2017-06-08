Fatima Sana Shaikh trolled for posting swimsuit photo, joins long list of body-shamed women celebs

Too fat.

Too thin.

Overdressed.

Under-dressed.

Staid.

Provocative.

Un-ladylike.

Too ladylike.

No matter what they do, it seems women celebrities on social media can't catch a break.

It was not too long ago that the online brigade was allied against Priyanka Chopra for "showing her legs" during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin.

The incident prompted this thinkpiece on Firstpost: Priyanka Chopra meets Narendra Modi: What 'sanskaari' trolls tell us of battle over women's bodies.

However, another week, and we launch into another controversy.

This time, it's Fatima Sana Shaikh who's in the crosshairs.

While her Dangal co-star Zaira Waseem is (we imagine) somewhat inured now to attention from trolls, Shaikh just got a taste of it when she uploaded a photo of herself sitting by the beach in a maillot, to her Instagram account. Shaikh has been shooting in Malta for her upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan, the photo was presumably taken there.

This is the image in question:

The next part isn't really a surprise.

Trolls piled onto the actress for uploading the swimwear photo during Ramzan.

For the purpose of brevity, we're paraphrasing them here: Thode aur chhote kapde pehen leti-Against Islam-Sharm naam ki cheez nahi hai kya-If you don't want to observe roza that's your business, but you could have at least refrained from putting up such a shameless photo during ramzan-bad Muslim-I love sexy b**bs of Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Etcetera. You get the picture.

Soon the comments section of her Insta post looked like a battle zone, with some commenters taking it upon themselves to educate their brethren about why hating on Shaikh was wrong, and disparaging Islam in the bargain .

While that exhausting exchange raged, Fatima Sana Shaikh would have found company in Deepika Padukone, who was fending off trolls of her own.

Deepika's Instagram account had an image from her photo-shoot for a magazine, and it depicts the actress seated on a couch in high-waisted white bottoms and crop top, bold red lip colour, and Louboutin heels.

Here's the pic:

While one commentor felt compelled to inform all and sundry that he was masturbating to the photo, others chimed in with 'Sharam aurat ka gehna hai' and 'Apni maryadaein bhool rahe hain kuch log'.

Writing yet another feminist manifesto as a rebuttal to these incidents would be tiring — and repetitive.

There are far too many of these incidents — each, more mind-numbing than the last.

So we're just going to end with the words of a Pakistani starlet who was killed because men thought she had brought 'dishonour' on them with the way she dressed and acted. Over to Qandeel Baloch: