Fatima Sana Shaikh to learn sword fighting for Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who learnt wrestling for Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, is now set to train in sword fighting for her upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan.

A source speaking to DNA said, "The script of TOH required two actresses — a raw, rough-and-tough Indian girl who is part of Aamir’s gang of thugs and in love with his character and a beautiful British lady with whom Aamir’s character falls in love with. While the Indian girl will be played by Fatima, Katrina Kaif plays the British girl. Director Vijay Krishna had said that the role of the girl is pivotal to the film and Fatima was a ‘gifted performer of action’. Fact is, Fatima will learn how to be a skillful sword-fighter in the film as her role is action-oriented."

Thugs of Hindostan also stars Aamir Khan. The film is a period drama for which Katrina Kaif is reportedly being considered to play the role of Khan's love interest. The film is set to release during Diwali in 2018, as Khan has asked for more time to prepare and hone his sword fighting skills. The shoot of the film begins on 1 June, 2017.

Thugs of Hindostan marks the third time that Khan and Vijay Krishna Acharya will be collaborating after Dhoom 3.