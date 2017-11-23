Farhan Akhtar reportedly walks out of Ajay Devgn's production starring Sanjay Dutt

Ajay Devgn's next production, the official remake of National Award winning Tamil film Jigarthanda, seems to be in trouble. While the star cast, consisting of Sanjay Dutt and Farhan Akhtar, was finalised almost half a year ago, Farhan has reportedly opted out of the film, claims DNA.

The same report states that after Lucknow Central miserably failed to pull the audience into the theatres, Farhan has decided to reassess all the scripts that he has said yes to. He is also revisiting all the commitments that he has already made. The actor is reportedly rehashing his strategies and thought process before taking up any future project.

The same report states that Farhan was supposed to play the role of an assistant director in the film while Dutt is believed to be playing the role of a gangster. The storyline revolves around the life and career struggles of an assistant director of a reality show who was kicked out of the project. He then aspires to make a film inspired by a real-life character of a gangster which would be played by Dutt.

Siddharth and Bobby Simhaa played the roles of the director and the gangster respectively in the Tamil version. The remake is to go on floors in January 2018 though after Farhan's walkout may lead to further delay in the schedule.