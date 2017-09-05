Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Kapoor to reunite for film written by Javed Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and director Abhishek Kapoor's first cinematic collaboration was Rock On!!, which gained popularity because of its music and because it established Akhtar as someone who could lend his husky voice to songs.

Fans expected the duo to come together for the sequel Rock On 2, which released in 2016, but this installment was directed by Shujaat Suadagar.

Now, it is being speculated that they will work together for a second time on a script written by Javed Akhtar. "Farhan and Abhishek’s collaboration won them a National Award. They made a great team. It won’t be a surprise if the two come together soon," said an unnamed source speaking to DNA.

It will reportedly be produced by Excel Entertainment, and Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have taken Kapoor on board for this project because he is the apt choice to deal with its subject matter.

Not very long ago, Kapoor took Akhtar to court over the script of Rock On 2. In 2015, he filed a case against Akhtar and Sidhwani for not giving him credit for the script, as he claimed that he and writer Pubali Chaudhari had worked on it together.

He alleged that after "creative differences" cropped up with Excel Entertainment, she had registered the script under only her name. He accused her of breach of trust and also claimed that the contract he signed with the production house for the first film contained several clauses in favour of Akhtar and Sidhwani.

Abhishek Kapoor is currently working on his upcoming filmKedarnath, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. It is a love story set against the backdrop of the holy temple of Kedarnath, and will see Rajput and Khan play the roles of a pithu (tourist escort) and a rich tourist respectively.

Farhan Akhtar, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Lucknow Central, where he plays a small-town aspiring to be a singer, who is falsely accused of a crime and imprisoned. It tells the story of how he forms a band with his fellow prisoners in an attempt to escape.