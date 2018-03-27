Emraan Hashmi's maiden production Cheat India accused of plagiarism by Delhi-based director-actor duo

Emraan Hasmi's maiden production Cheat India has landed in trouble as Delhi-based director and actor have accused it of plagiarism.

Mumbai Mirror reports that filmmaker-actor duo from Delhi, Dinesh Gautam and Imran Zahid, claimed Cheat India's storyline is copied from their film titled Marksheet. Dinesh and Imran, who had worked with the Bhatt camp for a play, said when their play Baat Niklegi Toh was being staged, Mahesh Bhatt was involved in planning and discussing a film with them. Dinesh had revealed to Bhatt his plans of making a film on the corruption in the Indian education system.

Dinesh added that the script might not be an absolute rip-off but the idea is theirs. He even claimed that they shared every bit of the story with Bhatt and now feel embarrassed to face such an unwanted situation. Dinesh Gautam has filed an official complaint with the Writers' Association.

On the other hand, the same report states that Hashmi's production house claims some nondescript people are trying to gain publicity by piggy-backing on a big banner film. While the title and story were registered around eight months ago, nobody knows what Cheat India is about as the script is not yet complete and the makers have not had any narrations.

Cheat India which is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Atul Kasbekar's Ellipsis Entertainment and Emraan, reportedly goes on floor July onwards and is slated to release this Republic Day on 26 January, 2019.

