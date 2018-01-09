Ekta Kapoor to produce another Alankrita Shrivastava film after Lipstick Under My Burkha

After Lipstick Under My Burkha's great success, the power packed women, Ekta Kapoor and Alankrita Shrivastava, are coming back together again.

The next project Alankrita and Ekta said to have been doing will again be a women centric film which will have two female leads and the film will entirely be shot in the northern parts of India, reports Mumbai Mirror.

While speaking on the much anticipated reunion with Ekta, Alankrita was all praise for Ekta and said to Mumbai Mirror, "Lipstick... went so well and we had a great time working on it. So a reunion seemed like natural progression. Ekta has a lot of courage to take risks and she is the right person for the kind of films I make."

On being asked about the film and content, she added, "I'm still working on the screenplay so I'd rather complete it before saying more on the subject. For now, I'm excited about exploring the lives of both protagonists and the roles women have in the changing India of today. The future is female, not just in India but the world over. It's daunting because you don't know what preconceived ideas people may have after Lipstick... I like to work with a blank slate."

