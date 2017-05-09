Dobaara trailer: Huma Qureshi's Oculus remake marks step ahead for Bollywood's horror genre

For those of you who have seen Mike Flanagan's 2013 psychological horror film Oculus, Prawaal Raman's upcoming film Dobaara may seem like the remake we never asked for.

Despite its obvious inspiration, Dobaara, going by its trailer, comes across as a welcome detour from the Ram Gopal Varma and Vikram Bhatt brand of tacky horror films. The USP of Dobaara, which is maintained or rather teased with throughout the trailer, is the confusion that stays with the characters, and hence the audience, about how real the horrors are.

It is what I call a 'dwindling suspension of disbelief' when the film treads on the fine line between reality and fantasy. When Huma Qureshi chants, 'it's not real', instead of say, a 'Hanuman Chalisa', you know that the horror genre has taken a leap towards the psychological drama genre.

Also, the focus of the trailer, and hopefully the film, is not on jerky jump cuts and mask-clad ghosts in order to spruce up the scary quotient. There seems to be a story and truckloads of suspense attached with it. If there is anything that complements a horror film, then it is intrigue and thrill which the trailer of Dobaara certainly boasts of.

The film stars the real life siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem who play sister and brother in the film as well. While Saleem looks a little spaced out in the two minute trailer, Qureshi feels home as it is the horror on her face that gives you chills down your spine.

Dobaara also stars Adil Hussain, Lisa Ray, Rhea Chakraborty & Madalina Bellariu Ion. It is slated to release on 2 June when it will clash with Ajay Pannalal's romantic comedy Behen Hogi Teri starring Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan. Hollywood also has two offerings on that Friday including Patty Jenkins' superhero flick Wonder Woman and Seth Gordon's action comedy Baywatch.