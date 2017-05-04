Dobaara - See Your Evil stars Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem in story of a haunted mirror

Not a ghost, not a witch, but a mirror is the cause of horror and spook in the upcoming film Dobaara - See Your Evil.

In the newly revealed teaser of the film, a mirror covered by a satin cloth in an eerie-looking room seems to be controlled by a spirit. The film explores the story of a brother-sister duo who try to break this mirror in an attempt to end its evil reign.

It also traces the emotional journey of these siblings as they cope with the deaths of their parents.

This mirror has the ability to control what people see. This film is an adaptation of cult horror film Oculus, which was written and directed by Mike Flanagan in 2013. The mirror in Oculus could induce hallucinations in people who looked into it.

Directed by Prawaal Raman, Dobaara - See Your Evil stars Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Adil Hussain, Lisa Ray, Rhea Chakraborty and Madalina Bellariu Ion.

In the past, Raman has directed several horror films such as Darna Mana Hai and Gayab. His last directorial project was Main Aur Charles, which was inspired by the notorious case of serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

Dobaara - See Your Evil releases on 2 June, 2017.

Watch the teaser here:

