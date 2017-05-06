Diana Penty's next film with John Abraham is based on an action drama based on real life

Diana Penty has signed on her next film after the 2016 Happy Bhaag Jayegi.

The Cocktail actress is all set to play John Abraham's romantic interest in his home production, reports DNA.

The film is going to be scripted by Saiwyn Quadros and Sanyuktha, the same duo who worked on the National Award winning Neerja, and Abhishek Sharma (of Tere Bin Laden fame) is going to direct the film. The film is based on India's second successful nuclear test conducted in Pokhran in 1998 which Sharma has been researching for the last three years.

This is Penty's entry into the action drama space. The actress told DNA that the script really attracted her to signing the film, "To be able to tell a story of such national importance and recreate history in a way, is what really drew me to this film. And yes, this is my first film in the action-drama genre. The idea has always been to try something different each time, and I’m glad I’ve had the opportunities to do so." she says.

John Abraham had previously said about the film, ""I have never been in a hurry to produce films, I have been reading and searching for subjects that are disruptive yet engaging, stories must resonate with current social political economic mood of the country and finding stories that reflect this takes time, this film fits perfectly with my pursuit."

The shooting for the movie will start from the end of May and will release on 8 December.

(With inputs from agencies)