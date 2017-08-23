Dharmendra on Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 role: 'He's a real charmer who helps out Sunny, Bobby'

The Deols are back! Dharmendra is all set to charm the big screen with his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, in the upcoming third installment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana (YPD) franchise.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, the Bollywood veteran said, "When I made Apne, I went to the theatres and noticed that while the audience was thrilled to see the three Deols (Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby) together on screen, the story made them a little sad and teary-eyed. When I asked viewers how they found the film during the interval, they admitted that it was good but ‘aap ne rula diya’. I promised them that in our next, I’d make them laugh and kept the promise with Yamla Pagla Deewana in 2011."

The Sholay actor, disclosing further details about the next YPD film, added, "Sunny and Bobby are playing brothers but I’m not their father. I’m a lawyer who has rented out rooms from them. He’s a real charmer, a romantic flirt, always surrounded by women. He helps out the boys eventually."

He had tweeted his first look in the film on 17 August:

Your love has encouraged me to come more close to you ... so here is me from the sets of YPD Phir se... #newbeginnings#shootmode#hyderabadpic.twitter.com/nWGP1dJW0w — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 17, 2017

This third film, touted to be titled Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, is reportedly helmed by Punjabi director Navaniat Singh. According to Mirror, the film's shooting has already commenced in Hyderabad. Dharmendra also claimed that the new film has been "well-written" and is fresh in concept. The film is slated to be completed in two to three schedules.

While the first appearance of the Deol trio was in Anil Sharma's 2007 film Apne, which was a family tear-jerker drama and did really well at the box-office. Audiences were delighted to see the father-sons trio on the silver screen. This success was later followed by Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011) and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013) which performed decently but received mixed reviews.