Deepika Padukone, not Varun Dhawan, to be seen as protagonist in Badlapur 2?

It was earlier reported how Deepika Padukone got emotional for not being able to star in good friend and longtime collaborator Dinesh Vijan's directorial debut, the upcoming romantic thriller Raabta.

Padukone managed to do the title song of the film when contacted in the eleventh hour. She has earlier collaborated with film producer Vijan in Imtiaz Ali's 2009 romantic comedy Love Aaj Kal, Homi Adajania's 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail and Adajania's 2014 slice of life drama Finding Fanny.

Now, DNA reports that Vijan is planning to cast Padukone in his next production yet again. The film is the sequel to Sriram Raghavan's 2015 revenge saga Badlapur. While the first part starred Varun Dhawan in the lead, Vijan is planning to make the sequel revolve around a female protagonist, along with an entirely new star cast.

India.comreports that the script has not been finalised yet. Once that is done, Vijan will officially approach Padukone for the film. However, the same report states that the actor has shown keen interest in the film after Vijan's basic plot narration.

Padukone, who is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati, will start working on Honey Trehan's directorial debut, the biopic of notorious mafia don Sapna didi. Thus, Badlapur 2 is expected to go on floors only in the latter half of 2018.

The first part starred Yami Gautam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Divya Dutta, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Vinay Pathak and Kumud Mishra besides Dhawan. It not only managed to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark but also brought laurels to Dhawan who had been branded as the new poster boy of commercial cinema. There is no word of confirmation on whether Raghavan has been approached to direct the sequel as well.

Vijan is currently busy promoting his next, Raabta, which is slated to release on 9 June.