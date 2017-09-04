Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan's next film not based on Mafia Queens, clarifies production house

Mumbai: The makers of a new film featuring Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone have clarified that the project is fictional and yet untitled, contrary to earlier reports that it's a biopic on mafia queen Rahima Khan, also known as Sapna Didi.

"T-Series, KriArj Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures clarify that their next production is untitled and fictional, starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan," read a statement issued by a representative of T-Series.

Piku stars Irrfan and Deepika will be directed by Bhardwaj's long-time associate Honey Trehan.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said: "Deepika and Irrfan are great actors. We are very excited with the subject and are proud of associating with KriArj Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures on this film."

The shooting of the film begins early 2018 and it is slated for release in October 2018.