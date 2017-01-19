Deepika Padukone demonstrates Lungi Dance to James Corden on The Late Late Show

Deepika Padukone is on a 'Lungi Dance' streak. She is making all the Hollywood personalities shake their leg to her dance number from Rohit Shetty's 2013 romantic comedy Chennai Express. Her latest demonstration was on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The actor appeared on the show with co-star Vin Diesel to promote their film, DJ Caruso's action ensemble xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which is set to hit the theatres in the USA on 20 January.

The show is slated to air on 19 January. It was shot on 18 January but no significant video footage from the sets has been released yet, barring a few GIF images.

Padukone can be seen grooving with Corden in a couple of GIFs. She stays true to the typical Indian quality of jugaad by using Corden's jacket as a lungi. She is seen dishing out some perfect moves with Corden, with his jacket wrapped around her waist.

When the Bollywood beauty was in India last week to promote the film, she also demonstrated the 'Lungi Dance' to Diesel and Caruso at the Indian premier of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, much to the delight of the fans in attendance. While her Hollywood debut film has fared well at the Indian box office, she is leaving no stones unturned to replicate the same success, or even more, in other countries when the film releases this Friday.

There has never been a better use of @reggiewatts' jacket. Look at those moves! pic.twitter.com/21xIVzOb0r — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) January 19, 2017

Padukone also appeared solo on comedienne Ellen DeGeneres' The Ellen Show where she spoke extensively about her father Prakash Padukone's path-breaking Badminton career, her struggling days in the Hindi film industry, how she signed her first Hollywood film and her much talked about sizzling chemistry with Diesel in the film as well as off-screen.