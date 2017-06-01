Raabta song 'Darasal': This Atif Aslam song is better than three Arijit Singh songs combined

Celebrated vocalist Arijit Singh has sung three songs in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming romantic thriller Raabta but has failed to rekindle the same magic that he did with his collaborators Pritam, who has parted ways with the film as its music composer, and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, who he worked with in Karan Johar's romantic drama from last year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

However, enters Atif Aslam and you get a song which is not only hummable but also memorable owing to its good recall value.

While Bhattacharya's lyrics are simple in 'Darasal', the music by Pritam's group JAM8 and the absolutely heartfelt vocals by Atif Aslam pace them out in such a way that every word of the song stays with you just enough that the song leaves a deep imprint on you.

The visuals, in accordance with the music, are breezy and romantic. There is no merry-go-round of shots and each visual stays on the screen long enough for you to admire its sheer beauty. While the highlight of some of the visuals is the breathtaking setting, the others are appreciated by the crackling yet easy chemistry that the lead pair Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon share with each other throughout the song.

Overall, this Atif Aslam song for reasons beyond its vocalist, stands far better than the three Arijit Singh songs combined. While those three songs - 'Ikk Vaari Aa', 'Lambiyan Si Judaiyan' and 'Main Tera Boyfriend' - display Arijit's range, they do little to warm your soul. Atif's song does exactly that.

Raabta also stars Jim Sarbh and Varun Sharma and has cameos by Deepika Padukone and Rajkummar Rao. It is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films and Homi Adajania and Vijan's Maddock Films. It is slated to release on 9 June.