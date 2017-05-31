You are here:
Dangal's China success story continues, as box office collection zooms to Rs 980 crore

EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 31 2017 13:42:28 IST

At the time that you read this, the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal will have crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the Chinese box office.

Dangal’s success story in China — coming as it does, five months after its theatrical release in India and elsewhere — has triggered a stream of breathless box office updates, analytical thinkpieces, and odes aplenty. As it should.

On 31 May, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that the Dangal box office collection in China had touched Rs 979.50 crore.

ramesh

On just 28 May, that figure was at Rs 888 crore, signaling that the film earned over Rs 90 crore over a span of just two-three days.

taran

Let’s look at that fact, and then take a moment to think of the time when the term ‘100-crore club’ used to mean a big deal in Bollywood, and for the other film industries in India.

With around Rs 32 crore coming in from Taiwan as well, the total box office collection for Dangal now stands at over Rs 1,750 crore.

It has slipped from its top spot, to second position on the list of highest grossing latest releases in China after the latest Pirates of the Caribbean film — Dead Men Tell No Tales — opened in theatres there.


Published Date: May 31, 2017 01:42 pm | Updated Date: May 31, 2017 01:42 pm

