Dangal's China success: Now, Xi Jinping discusses Aamir Khan film with Narendra Modi

China's President Xi Jinping has reportedly told India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he watched the Aamir Khan-starring sports drama Dangal and liked it.

Dangal, which was released in China on 5 May 2017, has broken several records in the Chinese movie industry and raked in over Rs 1,100 crore in box office collections.

It became only the 33rd film in China to cross a whopping collection of one billion yuan ($147 million). It continues to play in over 7,000 screens across China.

Xi said Dangal is doing well in China and he himself watched it, foreign secretary S Jaishankar said after the talks between the two leaders on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), where India and Pakistan became full members of the grouping on 9 June.

Dangal has also become the first top-grossing non-Hollywood film in China. The film is inspired by the real-life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who went against a patriarchal society to train his daughters to become champion wrestlers.

Khan had recently said he hoped the film would be loved in China but never dreamt of such a spectacular success. "I always believe that language is not a barrier when it comes to creative endeavours and its success in China has proved that," Khan had said.

The development marks an interesting turnaround for Dangal's leading man, who at one time, was being vilified as "anti-nationalist", for remarks he made in an interview about intolerance being on the rise in India. He was dropped as the brand ambassador for the Incredible India campaign (although there was no official statement that this was in any way connected to the 'intolerance' comments) and there were calls to boycott Snapdeal, the e-commerce site Khan endorsed, as well.

The 'nationalist brigade' also had something to chew on when Khan refused to comply with the Pakistani Censor Board's demand that scenes featuring the (Indian) National Anthem and flag be deleted before Dangal could be released across the border.

Going by these developments, should we expect #AamirKhanAntiNationalNoMore to start trending on social media?

— With inputs from PTI